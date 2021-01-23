Jim Gronaw: Blade-baiting winter bass has my interest | COMMENTARY

Initially, our biggest problem was finding open water. Yet my first fish of 2021 was a fine 18-inch largemouth that smacked a Damiki Vault caught on January 2nd and thus became my first blade bass ever. The Vault is designed to cause heavy vibrations as does the classic Silver Buddy of mid-south fame. Primarily, these lures are used vertically. However, we have found that they can be presented in a horizontal fashion with long casts to the basin areas of local farm ponds. In the ½-ounce weights, these lures cast a mile and sink quickly to the bottom. We actually caught a few fish by keeping a tight line on the initial “drop” from the cast as bass would hit them on the fall.