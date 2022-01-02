Jim Gronaw: January bass fishing | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Although it appears to be quite “old school,” tossing ½- to ¾-ounce spinner baits can also coax some fish, especially bigger bass on a warm sunny day. In each of the last two winters I have taken a five-pound bass on the Strike King spinner bait with a stinger hook. Fish them slow and in and around any available cover. You might not catch many bass on these, but the ones you do catch are generally larger, 3-pound plus specimens.