Rec Sports: Golf Outings for Sept. 1, 2019

The annual Carroll County Amateur Championship is Sept. 14-15 at The Links at Challedon in Mount Airy. Tournament is open to all entrants of amateur status (not limited to Carroll County residents). Cost is $125 per person, includes golf, range, lunch, drink tickets, and prizes. Flights for championship, first, second, senior (62 and over). Must have valid USGA handicap. All entries must be received by Sept. 10. To sign up, call 301-829-3000, extension 10, or email choward@challedongolf.com.