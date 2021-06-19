xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County Golf Outings | June 19-20, 2021

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Jun 19, 2021 6:00 AM

― The Westminster Post 31 1st Annual SAL Golf Tournament is Sept. 10 at Westminster National Golf Club. Buffet breakfast at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. Entry fee is $65 per person, $260 per team. Hole Sponsorship: Gold Sponsor $100, Red Sponsor $75, Blue Sponsor $50. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a closest to the pin contest on Nos. 8 and 12. Putting contest on the turn. Longest Drive on Nos. 1 and 14. All door prizes and awards will be done back at Post 31, where you can get a Chili Dog, baked beans, and a beverage. For more information contact Denny Bowers 443-974-7893 denybowers54@gmail.com or Phil Popielski 410-5991319 or ppopielskijr@gmail.com. Registration forms are at the post, or you can register on StoneAlley.com.

Want to see your golf tournament announcements added to our listing? Email information to sports@carrollcountytimes.com to see your event included in the Sunday Carroll County Times sports section.

