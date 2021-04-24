Carroll County Golf Outings | April 24-25, 2021

― The Carroll County Lions Club annual golf tournament is May 28 at Oakmont Green in Hampstead. Golfers will enjoy breakfast, green fees and golf cart, gift bags including a special 20th anniversary golf tournament gift, team prizes, refreshments on the course, and lunch. The tournament, in honor or Richard Liebno, represents Deer Park, Freedom District, Greater Carroll, Roaring Run, South Carroll, and Taylorsville-Winfield. Past tournament participation has enabled these Carroll County Lions Clubs to donate $125,000 to Lions vision research programs, the American Diabetes Association and Lions hearing programs. In 2020, $13,000 was donated to these causes. The causes include the American Diabetes Association, District 22W Hearing and Speech Program, and the Lions Vision Research Foundation, Inc. Contact golf tournament chairman Lion Gary Buchman at 410-795-8174 or e-mail gary.buchman@gmail.com.