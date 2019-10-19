Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County Maryland 2019 Carroll County High School Golf Tournament Oct 19, 2019 | 1:20 PM Carroll County High School Golf Tournament, Links at Gettysburg, Saturday October 19, 2019. Next Gallery PHOTOS Football: South Carroll vs. Liberty Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County High School Sports Girls soccer: Liberty vs. Century Images from the Knights' 1-0 win over the Lions in Eldersburg Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Liberty vs South Carroll girls soccer McDaniel women's basketball practice Liberty vs Century boys soccer Field Hockey: Liberty vs. Century Westminster vs Winters Mill girls soccer Football: Century vs. Manchester Valley Liberty vs Manchester Valley Boys Soccer Advertisement