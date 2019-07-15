Golf: Carroll County Amateur tournament moving to September

Bill Gellatly has fond memories of playing in the Carroll County Amateur golf tournament when the event took place each year at Wakefield Valley Golf Club in Westminster for nearly 20 years, and again when the tourney re-started in 2016 at Piney Branch Golf Club in Upperco.
When Gellatly heard Piney Branch wasn’t planning to host the event in 2019, the Links at Challedon member saw it as an opportunity for his club to take over. The amateur tournament, which was originally scheduled for July 22, is being reset for September in an effort to get more participation this year.
Gellatly said Challedon is holding the tournament Sept. 14-15, which is also the date of the course’s club championship. Gellatly said he and Chad Howard, club pro at Challedon, along with some others at the Mount Airy course, will be finalizing more tournament details in the coming weeks.
“If you’re a golfer, you like to play in these things,” Gellatly said, who competed last year in the Frederick City Am and praised it for its set-up. “Hopefully we can make the same thing happen at Challedon.”
Gellatly said the Carroll County Amateur plans to include flights for different levels of play, much like how the event was held in years past. There will be flights for seniors as well, Gellatly said.
The tournament was a fixture in Carroll from 1992-2011 at Wakefield Valley, but it faded away after the course closed in 2013. Three years later, the tourney returned and Piney Branch hosted the event in 2016 and 2018 (it was rained out in 2017).
Recent South Carroll graduate Ryan Stankewicz won the championship flight title last summer.
The Am was played in a two-round format from 2009-11. Francis Scott Key High School grad Ray Sheedy won all three times — Sheedy owns six tournament titles (2001, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011), while David Bittner’s five wins (1992, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2005) are second most in Amateur history. Charlie Palmer won four times in the 1990s (1993, 1994, 1998, 1999).
Gellatly said the tournament is open to all entrants of amateur status, and is not limited to Carroll County residents. Cost is $125 per person, which includes golf, range, lunch, drink tickets, and prizes. Players must have valid USGA handicap. All entries must be received by Sept. 10.
NOTE: To sign up for this year’s tournament, call 301-829-3000, extension 10, or email choward@challedongolf.com.