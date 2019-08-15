Advertisement Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County Maryland Carroll County Fall Practices By Brian Krista Aug 14, 2019 | 10:42 PM Local high school athletes returned to their respective fields and courts, preparing for the fall season, on the first day of team practices on Wednesday, August 14. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Recruit-Her lacrosse workshop Advertisement Carroll County Sports Carroll County News Talbot Run Equestrian Center Aug 1, 2019 England's Timperley Lacrosse Team vs Maryland Express Green Terror Basketball Camp Straehle Invitational Swim Meet Big A Throwers Open Carroll County Invitational swim meet South Carroll football camp Four County 9-10 All-Stars vs Thurmont