College Football: McDaniel enjoys ‘a great day,’ first home win since 2017

Godfrey came off the turf blowing kisses toward the McDaniel College fans. When he got to the sideline, teammate Jarius Ransom timed a leaping hip bump to perfection and met Godfrey with celebration behind the Green Terror’s bench. Closer to the field, coach Demarcus White shook hands with a few of the game’s officials while his offense trotted out to the 20-yard line for the most anticipated formation in football.