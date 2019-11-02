Ursinus scored 21 straight points to turn a 13-9 edge into a 34-9 lead late in the third quarter, defeating McDaniel 37-16 on Saturday in Collegeville, Pa.
Daqwan Hill led the Green Terror (3-5, 2-5 Centennial Conference) with 55 all-purpose yards and scored both touchdowns. Kyle Wiggins led the Bears (4-4, 3-4) with 111 rushing yards on 28 carries. Octavious Carter added five catches for 139 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown.
McDaniel took the opening possession 63 yards over 12 plays that Hill capped with a 2-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick was blocked, keeping it a 6-0 game with 9:06 to play in the first quarter.
Ursinus responded with a 10-yard drive that covered 82 yards. Wiggins capped the march with a 6-yard run. Wiggins added a second touchdown on the Bears’ first possession of the second quarter, capping a five-play drive with an 13-yard score for a 13-6 lead with 11:45 showing.
Peyton Denlinger converted a 43-yard field goal to close the deficit to 13-9 with 3:12 remaining in the first half. Ursinus needed just two plays, however, to respond with a 75-yard Matt Gallagher touchdown pass from Jack Psenicska.
On the opening possession of the second half, Psenicska went deep once again, hitting Carter for a 74-yard score on the second play of the drive for a 20-9 lead. A 22-yard touchdown catch by Zachary Throne pushed the lead to 34-9 with 5:01 remaining in the third.
Hill responded at the end of a seven-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown to make it 34-16 with 1:39 to play in the period.
Dakota Wherrity hit a 32-yard field goal just 1:56 into the fourth quarter for the only points of the final period.
Jevon Hamilton caught six passes for 66 yards for McDaniel. Dom Betters had a 57-yard rush while Brendan Bandy caught a 50-yard pass.
McDaniel returns to action at No. 20-ranked Susquehanna on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m.