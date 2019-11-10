Susquehanna, ranked 19th in latest D3football.com poll, scored the final 35 points of the first half en route to a 49-7 victory over McDaniel College on Saturday night in Selinsgrove, Pa.
Kevin Sheckells led the Green Terror (3-6, 2-6 Centennial Conference) with 55 yards passing, and also ran 11 times for 20 yards. Anthony Gorgone led the defense with two fumbles recovered and five tackles. He had a 53-yard fumble return on his day.
Duke Ellington led the River Hawks (8-1, 7-1) with 157 yards rushing with four touchdowns on 20 carries.
Sheckells engineered a 7-play drive on the opening possession, covering 72 yards in 4:39 to take an early 7-0 lead. Jevon Hamilton keyed the drive to set up first-and-goal with a 45-yard catch. Sheckells powered home the final 5 yards off the left side for the lead with 10:21 on the clock.
Susquehanna responded with an eight-play, 97-yard drive. Kyle Good capped the 4-minute, 15-second march with a 9-yard carry to tie the game. The River Hawks added a fumble recovery for a touchdown that Craig Roumes picked up and scampered down the sidelines 29 yards for a 14-7 lead.
Ellington capped the next two Susquehanna drives with touchdowns. His two scores went for 14 yards on the first play of the second quarter and 17 yards on the next drive for a 28-7 lead with 10:47 to play.
A fumble thwarted the next River Hawks drive but they managed an 11-play drive to cap the first half, stretching the advantage to 35-7. Michael Ruisch completed a 13-yard touchdown pass and Ellington wrapped up his day with a 1-yard score on Susquehanna’s first two drives of the second half.
Diondre Carter ran the ball 10 times for 38 yards for McDaniel, which concludes the season at home against Johns Hopkins on Saturday. Game time is 12 p.m.