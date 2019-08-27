College Football: McDaniel quarterback position battle heating up

The junior played in seven games last season for McDaniel, which struggled to compete with its Centennial Conference counterparts in terms of statistics. Palermiti threw for 783 yards, but completed less than 50 percent of his passes and finished with six interceptions against four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ben Igo saw action in seven games and went 53-for-120 for 600 yards, one TD, and six 6 INTs.