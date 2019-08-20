College Football: Eager Green Terror squad ‘definitely taking the right strides’

The Centennial Conference’s preseason football poll has McDaniel College picked to finish eighth out of 10 teams.
The Green Terror don’t seem concerned right now with anything written on paper. They’re focused on the next three weeks — the remainder of McDaniel’s first training camp led by new coach DeMarcus White — before the season begins Sept. 7 at home against Misericordia University.
“We’re definitely taking the right strides,” said offensive lineman and incoming junior Tracey Easton after the team’s Tuesday morning practice. “We have all of the pieces to do it. We’ve all just got to come together and tighten up on the the little things to get there. But we definitely have the talent and the mindset and everything to get back to the old times.”
The Terror went 3-7 (2-7 in the Centennial) last fall, their third consecutive three-win season, and ended on a five-game losing skid. McDaniel hasn’t posted a winning record since 2004, and the team is 10-40 over the past five years. Those “old times” seem like an eternity ago to some, but White and his players say they’re bringing a new attitude into 2019 that they hope translates into more wins.
The Green Terror’s defense, led by first-team all-conference linebacker Jarius Ransom, finished in the middle of the pack on most of the team statistical categories. Ransom shined with 92 tackles, a team high, and added three pass break-ups and 2.5 sacks.
Ransom posted double-digit tackles in six games, and collected 14.5 tackles for loss en route to also being named All-South Region by d3football.com. He’s back as a senior to anchor McDaniel’s defense, a unit White said should be able to pick up where it left off in 2018.
“I would like to see our veterans just continue to show the younger guys the way,” White said. “And it’s only one way we play defense, and it’s tough and it’s explosive.”
White, who served as McDaniel’s defensive coordinator for the last three years, is sharing duties with Derrick Johnson this fall. McDaniel’s defense totaled 74 sacks and 20 interceptions, and produced five first-team all-Centennial defenders, with White leading the group.
White said McDaniel’s offense, led by new coordinator Scott Browning, is coming along too. Look for the Terror to show some new wrinkles when they have the ball, with several spots up for grabs — McDaniel had 26 seniors on its 2018 roster.
“Overall we’re just coming together really well,” said incoming junior Orbell Keshishi, a returner from the offensive line. “It’s more of a team atmosphere this year. Last year we were more in separate groups, now we’re together and there’s a lot more friendships on the team.”
McDaniel opened against Catholic for the past eight seasons, but that series is on hold for now. Misericordia comes to Kenneth R. Gill Stadium in three weeks for the season opener. The Cougars went 8-3 last season.
Consider it a good starter before Centennial play begins Sept. 14 on the road against Moravian.
Johns Hopkins is tabbed as the preseason favorite for 2019, with good reason — the Blue Jays have won the last 10 conference championships, and they helped make Centennial history last fall. Hopkins and Muhlenberg each made the NCAA Division III tournament quarterfinals, the first time two conference programs reached the final eight in the same season.
The Mules are second in that preseason poll, followed by Susquehanna, Franklin & Marshall, and Ursinus.
McDaniel might not be considered a contender by its peers, but that’s not stopping the Green Terror in their quest to get better and inject some excitement into the program.
“I think the most important thing is that we come together, as far as our jell is concerned,” White said. “The veterans, they’re doing a great job with the rookie players. Just kind of showing them the way. Showing them the way of how we do certain things. How we meet, how we address [school] staff. And obviously how we practice. I’m really pleased.”