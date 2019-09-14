College Football: Late score lifts McDaniel past Moravian for 2-0 start

McDaniel’s defense forced seven turnovers and the offense scored the final 10 points, including a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone with 12 seconds remaining for a 13-10 win over Moravian in the Centennial Conference opener Saturday in Bethlehem, Pa.
Nah’shon Godfrey led the defense with nine tackles, including a sack, two interceptions, and a pass breakup. Nick Alberto capped an eight-catch day with a 9-year touchdown in the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning score with 12 seconds left.
McDaniel improved to 2-0 for the second time in three seasons.
Nick Petros caught eight balls for 100 yards and a touchdown to lead the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-1). Noah Breidenger led the defense with 10 tackles and two breakups.
After a 49-yard kickoff return, Moravian took the opening drive 43 yards in 13 plays but had to settle for a Jack Coary 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 10:18 to play in the first quarter. Neither offense could muster much for the rest of the first half, with the Green Terror defense forcing four turnovers, but the visitors missed a pair of a field goals and trailed 3-0 at halftime.
Taking over at the Moravian 28 after a fumble recovery but mustered just nine more yards before Peyton Denlinger hit a 36-yard field goal with 8:52 showing for a tie game.
A 26-yard touchdown grab from Petros on fourth-and-11 put the hosts back in front 10-3 with 13:15 to play in the fourth quarter.
Denlinger connected on a 42-yard field goal with 5:10 remaining, drawing McDaniel within 10-6. Taking over at its own 45 after a Habeeb Baba fumble recovery, the offense moved 55 yards on 10 plays that Nick Alberto capped with a touchdown grab in the back-right corner of the end zone.
Terror quarterback Tyler Palermiti threw for 150 yards (16-for-35), while punter John Compere shined on special teams with four punts for 252 yards (63 yards per attempt).
Kofi Siga made 10 tackles with a pass breakup. Kai Leibfried had an interception and fumble recovery. Kiree Moore had a 56-yard interception return to go with two pass breakups.
McDaniel returns to action Sept. 21 at Franklin & Marshall. Game time is 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
McDaniel 1, Wesley 0 (2 OT)
Highlight: The Terror ran their record to 6-0 thanks to a penalty kick goal from Randy Hilleary. Matt Hays made one save for McDaniel, which visits Goucher on Tuesday.
Women’s Soccer
McDaniel 3, Roanoke 1
Highlight: Megan Henderson had a goal and an assist, and Carly Wetzel added a score for the Green Terror (4-1). Jesse Titus also scored for McDaniel, which travels to Stevenson on Wednesday.
Volleyball
McDaniel 3, York 1
Highlight: The Terror (6-4) prevailed 25-14, 26-24, 24-26, 26-24. Makayla Patterson had eight kills and Gayle Edelstein handed out 26 assists.
Catholic 3, McDaniel 2
Highlight: The Green Terror (6-5) lost in five sets despite 14 kills from Anna Jezerski and 12 from Isabel Paci.