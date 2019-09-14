College Football: Late score lifts McDaniel past Moravian for 2-0 start

After a 49-yard kickoff return, Moravian took the opening drive 43 yards in 13 plays but had to settle for a Jack Coary 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 10:18 to play in the first quarter. Neither offense could muster much for the rest of the first half, with the Green Terror defense forcing four turnovers, but the visitors missed a pair of a field goals and trailed 3-0 at halftime.