College Football: McDaniel suffers first loss of season, F&M rolls

A 22-yard Kevin Lammers punt return set up Franklin & Marshall at the McDaniel 33 with 8:03 to play in the first quarter. After being held to 21 yards on five plays, Jack Rodenberger connected on a 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 6:27 on the clock. Noah Shine caught his first collegiate touchdown from 4 yards out to cap a 6-play, 60-yard drive and give McDaniel a 7-3 lead with 8:28 to play in the second quarter.