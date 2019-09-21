College Football: McDaniel suffers first loss of season, F&M rolls

Franklin & Marshall scored 31 straight points to open up a 24-point lead, holding McDaniel College off the scoreboard for the first nearly 29 minutes of the second half for a 34-17 victory.
Kofi Siga led the Green Terror (2-1, 1-1 in the Centennial Conference) with a career-high 11 tackles. Colin Fisher caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Keshon Farmer led the Diplomats (3-0, 2-0) with 103 yards rushing and a touchdown.
A 22-yard Kevin Lammers punt return set up Franklin & Marshall at the McDaniel 33 with 8:03 to play in the first quarter. After being held to 21 yards on five plays, Jack Rodenberger connected on a 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 6:27 on the clock. Noah Shine caught his first collegiate touchdown from 4 yards out to cap a 6-play, 60-yard drive and give McDaniel a 7-3 lead with 8:28 to play in the second quarter.
Fisher set up the offense inside the five-yard line with a 40-yard catch-and-run down his own sideline. A Peyton Denlinger 33-yard field goal five minutes later stretched the lead to 10-3.
Franklin & Marshall responded with a nine-play, 41-yard drive but had to settle for a 37-yard Rodenberger field goal with 55 ticks remaining in the first half. A pair of short touchdown passes in the third quarter capped long drives for the Diplomats to turn a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 20-10 lead.
A heavy dose of Farmer on F&M’s second and third drives of the half contributed to the scores. He touted the ball on nine of the 17 plays between the two scoring marches. Joe Hartley-Vitt scampered 50 yards on the seventh play of an 85-yard drive to push the lead to 27-10 with 9:20 to play in the fourth quarter.
Farmer capped a 24-yard drive with a one-yard dive to secure the victory with 4:17 to play.
Fisher hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass down the near sideline for the final margin with 1:04 remaining.
Nick Alberto had two catches for 54 yards. Jarius Ransom added 10 tackles for the defense. Mason Grim chipped in with eight tackles.
McDaniel won the turnover battle for the third time in three games this season. The defense forced three more turnovers and now has 12 on the year.
But the Diplomats won for the 16th consecutive time in their all-time series with the Green Terror, who haven’t defeated F&M since 2003.
McDaniel returns to action at home against Gettysburg on Sept. 28. Game time is 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
McDaniel 1, Ursinus 0
Highlight: Maddie Schwartz’s second-half goal lifted the Terror (6-1, 1-0 Centennial) to victory in their conference opener. Katherine Carstensen posted two saves for her fourth shutout of the season.
Men’s Soccer
McDaniel 3, Ursinus 1
Highlight: A pair of second-half goals helped McDaniel improve to 8-0 (1-0 Centennial). Nick Starr had three assists for the Terror.
Field Hockey
Ursinus 6, McDaniel 0
Highlight: The 11th-ranked Bears were too much for the Green Terror (2-4, 0-2). Paige Ford finished with 13 saves.