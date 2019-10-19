On the third play of the game, Graham found Christopher Longo for a 69-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline for a 7-0 lead just 47 seconds into the action. After three short drives that ended in punts, Dickinson drove 51 yards in eight plays. Jeremy Walsh capped the drive with a four-yard run to make it a 14-0 lead with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.