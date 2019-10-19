Dickinson finished with a 369-211 advantage in total yards in shutting out visiting McDaniel College for a 34-0 victory Saturday in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Nah’shon Godfrey led the Green Terror defense with seven tackles. Perry Stefanelli led the offense with 69 yards rushing on 13 carries. But the Terror fell to 3-3, 2-3 in the Centennial Conference.
Dickinson’s Tim Graham threw for 206 yards on 9 of 17 passing. Phillip Butler rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries, and James Turner led the defense with 11 tackles. Dickinson improved to 3-2, 2-3.
On the third play of the game, Graham found Christopher Longo for a 69-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline for a 7-0 lead just 47 seconds into the action. After three short drives that ended in punts, Dickinson drove 51 yards in eight plays. Jeremy Walsh capped the drive with a four-yard run to make it a 14-0 lead with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.
Another eight-play drive on the Red Devils’ next possession pushed the lead to 20-0 on a Butler 22-yard run off the left side with 12:40 remaining in the second quarter. Another Butler 2-yard run made it 27-0 with 4:52 to play in the period.
Butler ripped off his third touchdown run on Dickinson’s first possession of the second half, cutting down the left side for an 18-yard run and 34-0 lead with 7:06 on the clock.
It was the first time McDaniel had been shut out since Muhlenberg posted a 55-0 win on Sept. 19, 2015. Jarius Ransom and Mason Grim had six tackles apiece for the Terror defense, and Godfrey added two pass breakups.
McDaniel quarterback Tyler Palermiti struggled Saturday, going 7 for 20 for 75 yards passing and an interception. Owen Reese had two catches for 30 yards.
The Terror went 4 for 15 on third down.
McDaniel returns to action at home against Muhlenberg on Oct. 26. Game time is 2 p.m.