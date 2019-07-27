College Football: New McDaniel coach DeMarcus White ready to ‘spearhead’ program

DeMarcus White has been using the hashtag “Green Terror Tough” on his Twitter feed since March 11, when McDaniel College named him its new football coach.
The phrase stayed popular on social media, through the Terror’s spring camp sessions, to prospective players sharing the motto, to members of the coaching staff tagging their posts after recruiting trips.
White, 33, became the 26th coach in McDaniel football history after Mike Dailey stepped down because of health reasons in early March. The Laurel High School grad and former standout receiver at Iona College served as Dailey’s defensive coordinator from 2016-18.
And he’s bringing that “tough” mentality into the new job.
"I"m excited having an opportunity to be able to spearhead the McDaniel College football program," White said while watching a recent high school football camp on campus. “Our guys are geared up, and our coaches are geared up to having a great season, starting out strong with a lot of confidence.”
White earned all-Prince George’s County honors playing football at Laurel before going to Hudson Valley Community College, where he earned two-all-conference honors. From there he landed at Iona — White earned a team captain tag in 2007 and a first-team all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection thanks to leading the Gaels with 49 receptions and 610 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.
Defense later became White’s calling as a coach. He spent six seasons at ASA College in New York, the last four as defensive coordinator. White helped lead the junior college team to three straight conference championship games, and the defense was one of the top units on the national circuit.
White worked as a defensive backs coach at Rutgers in 2015 before coming to the Hill. McDaniel’s defense totaled 74 sacks and 20 interceptions over the last three seasons under White’s guidance. The Green Terror also produced five first-team all-Centennial defenders in that stretch.
“With where he’s coached before, and his experience, and his attention to detail, I think it’s really something that the program really needs," said Chris Bassler, who coached alongside White as McDaniel’s longtime offensive coordinator.
Bassler, who left after last season to become head coach at Westminster High School, said being able to learn from a Hall of Fame coach in Dailey — he earned the honor in the Arena Football League ranks — should pay off with White taking over.
“For DeMarcus, it’s just going to be trying to put his stamp on what he thinks it will take to make the next step,” Bassler said.
White said he considers it a privilege to be the “point man” for a Green Terror program that is seeking a return to success. McDaniel hasn’t had a winning season since 2004, and Dailey posted 3-7 records in his three seasons as head coach (2016-18).
White said McDaniel has been close in several of its losses in recent years, and learning from those situations is key in getting back to prominence.
“We’re going to continue to take those strides in a positive direction for recruiting,” White said. “Everybody is really dedicated to the process. Did we have struggles over the last few years? Yes. But I think that all of those struggles will allow us to be able to have more experience as a program overall.”
White said he’s proud of becoming the first African-American head coach in school history, and the first in the Centennial.
“Very humbling," he said. “I have to concentrate on just doing my job, and my job is to make decisions that’s going to be what’s best for the program. ... But, it’s a time to be proud. I take a lot of pride in that because it stems from my family. The up-and-coming coaches, they can know and understand that if you work hard, good things can happen.”
McDaniel’s preseason practices begin Aug. 14, and the Green Terror’s first game is Sept. 7 at home against Misericordia. Conference play kicks off the following week with White’s first road game, Sept. 14 at Moravian.
White said Green Terror fans can expect an aggressive style of play on both sides of the ball.
Soon he’ll be focused on overseeing position battles and keeping his guys healthy during training camp, but McDaniel’s transition with a new coach in White shouldn’t be too rough given his experience with the program.
“At the same time, he’s wearing a different hat now,” Bassler said. “Everyone’s just really excited for what’s going to happen next.”