McDaniel College hasn’t won a game in the second half of the season under the current formation of its schedule, going winless in October and November after its bye week in the Centennial Conference.
The Green Terror’s latest attempt to stop that 11-game losing skid comes Saturday with a road game against Susquehanna in a rare prime-time opportunity.
The Terror (3-5, 2-5 Centennial) visit the River Hawks (7-1, 6-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Selinsgrove, Pa. Susquehanna is ranked 19th in the latest d3football.com top 25 poll and carries a five-game winning streak into Week 9.
McDaniel is allowing 37 points per game during its four-game losing streak since a 3-1 start to the season. The Terror’s defense is still among the best in Division III in turnover margin, however. The unit picked up its 20th takeaway in last week’s game against Ursinus, the defense’s first interception in five games.
McDaniel’s plus-14 turnover margin is fifth best in the nation, and first in the Centennial Conference.
Saturday’s game will be the first under the lights time the Green Terror hosted Catholic in 2015. McDaniel is 3-6 all-time in night games. This is the first of back-to-back years the Green Terror and River Hawks are scheduled to kick off at night. The conference foes are set to meet for another 6 p.m. kickoff next season in Westminster.
McDaniel junior Daqwan Hill scored two touchdowns last week and leads the team with five scores this season. He and fellow running back Perry Stefanelli are the only players who have found the end zone more than once this year. Stefanelli has a pair of touchdown runs. Eight other offensive players have one touchdown each.
The River Hawks enter Saturday’s game on a five-game winning streak after a 24-17 overtime loss to Muhlenberg on Sept. 21. Susquehanna topped Gettysburg 53-13 last Saturday and has outscored its last five opponents by a combined 189-50.
Da’Avian Ellington led the River Hawks last week with 150 yards rushing on 19 carries. Jaden Buchanan caught two passes for 72 yards, including a 63-yard fourth-quarter touchdown. Mikah Christian added an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Ellington enters this week needing just 118 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He is the only running back in the Centennial within 280 yards of 1,000 through eight games. Meanwhile, Christian has been a favorite target of quarterback Michael Ruisch this season with 25 catches for 468 yards and six scores.