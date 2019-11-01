McDaniel and Ursinus are meeting in Week 8 of their football season on similar paths.
The Green Terror (3-4, 2-4 in the Centennial Conference) have lost three in a row. The Bears (3-4, 2-4) have also lost three in a row. McDaniel is struggling on offense, with its 107 points scored the lowest in the conference. Ursinus is coming off a 36-0 shutout loss against Susquehanna, the third in a string of top 25 opponents on its schedule.
The Terror travel to Collegeville, Pa., for this week’s matchup before finishing their regular season with Susquehanna (6-1) and Johns Hopkins (5-2), trying to resurrect their season after a 3-1 start. Meanwhile, Ursinus opened its season with a 3-1 mark.
McDaniel leads the all-time series with Ursinus 25-17-1, but the Bears have won 12 of the last 13 meetings. The Green Terror fell 49-7 last week against Muhlenberg, but perhaps their offense received a spark with its touchdown in the second quarter.
Freshman receiver Jevon Hamilton hauled in a tipped pass by a Mules defender and sprinted 85 yards for a touchdown. The play marked McDaniel’s first play of 80 or more yards in six years to the day. In 2013, Ryan Yamada found Nick O’Melia for an 82-yard touchdown at Dickinson.
Hamilton’s 85-yard catch-and-run from junior quarterback Tyler Palermiti was McDaniel’s longest play from scrimmage since Westminster High School grad Brad Baer hit Jamie Unger (South Carroll) for a program-record 98-yard touchdown pass on Oct. 16, 2004 against Dickinson.
The Terror mustered 153 yards of offense in the game, however, while Muhlenberg racked up 550 yards.
McDaniel’s return game has made positive strides this fall despite the offensive woes.
Junior Aaron Pray leads the Centennial in total kick return yards with 519 yards. He has 400 kickoff return yards and 119 punt return yards this season. Pray is tops on the team with 87.3 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks ninth in the conference. His 400 kickoff return yards is second in the Centennial, while his 119 punt return yards is fourth.
Grad student Perry Stefanelli is ninth in the conference with 378 rushing yards, and the running back is still looking for his first 100-yard game of the season. Stefanelli had 26 yards on 13 carries against Muhlenberg.
Ursinus quarterback Thomas Garlick is 89-for-168 this season for 1,248 passing yards (seventh most in the Centennial) and 11 touchdowns. Bears running back Samuel Ragland is not only the team’s leading rusher with 92 carries for 538 yards and five scores, but also has team highs of 33 receptions and 423 yards. He also has four receiving touchdowns.
Ragland’s 160.2 all-purpose yards per game ranks second in the conference while his nine total touchdowns are also second.
Ragland will likely have the attention of a McDaniel defense led by Jarius Ransom, who recorded his 10th career double-digit tackle game last week with a team-best 12 stops. The senior linebacker has six or more tackles in every game this year, with double digits in every other contest.
Ransom’s 12 tackles last Saturday included a pair of tackles for loss. He’s tied for third in the conference with 11 tackles for loss.