College Football: McDaniel getting ready for Centennial Conference opener

After a successful start to the 2019 season, McDaniel College’s football team prepares to make its first road trip to welcome the Centennial Conference portion of the schedule.
The Green Terror beat Misericordia last week 24-14 and gave Demarcus White, their new coach, a victory in his debut. Those good vibes lingered, but not for too long.
Not with another important contest in view — McDaniel visits Moravian on Saturday in the Greyhounds’ home opener.
“Part of my message to the team on Monday was ... ‘The 24-Hour Rule,’ ” White said. “Let’s take a lot of the good that we did in our first ballgame, and let’s apply that to this week in practice. Let’s not wait until we face Moravian at their place.”
White said the Terror worked this week on correcting a lot of things that the coaching staff felt didn’t go well in Week 1. McDaniel didn’t finish quite as strong as White had hoped, he said, against Misericordia. And, the Green Terror committed a few penalties that gave the Cougars extra chances on offense.
The result was positive, though, and the Terror said that’s a step in the right direction for a program that hasn’t had a winning season in 15 years.
McDaniel moved the ball effectively in Week 1 behind a sturdy offensive line, a unit that allowed only one sack and paved the way for 162 net rushing yards. The Terror went with junior Joe Hynes (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) at left guard, junior Orbell Keshishi (6-2, 290) at left tackle, junior Tracey Easton (6-0, 280) at center, sophomore Jared Graybeal (5-11, 270) at right tackle, and junior Chris Greene (6-5, 320) at right tackle.
Hynes, Graybeal, and Greene are new starters on the line this fall. Easton played center last season, and Keshishi saw time at multiple positions.
“We established the line of scrimmage, and that’s our calling card,” White said. “Being able to run the ball from the first play all the way to the last play, because it’s demoralizing to a defense. ... Now offensively, your playbook is pretty much wide open.”
Perry Stefanelli led McDaniel’s rushing attack with 58 yards, with junior quarterback Kevin Sheckells getting 47 yards and junior Daqwan Hill collecting 46. Sheckells played a few series in place of starter Tyler Palermiti and anchored a “jumbo” package for the Green Terror’s offense.
Moravian (0-1) trailed 23-14 early in the fourth quarter last week against King’s College and came up a little short in its season opener. Greyhounds quarterback Christopher Mills threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Roberto Diez had 87 yards and a score.
White said McDaniel’s defense will try to focus on Mills and eliminate “the explosives” — big plays surrendered that otherwise shouldn’t happen.
The Terror have won four of their last nine Centennial openers, but Moravian holds a 15-8 lead in the all-time series. The Greyhounds came to Westminster last year and won 14-9 on a soggy day at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
McDaniel is trying to start 2-0 for the second time in three seasons.
“The Centennial is a physical conference,” White said. “We’re going to have to be pretty stout up front and in the core on both sides of the ball.”