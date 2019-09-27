College Football: McDaniel looking to keep success going against Gettysburg

One of the older interstate college football rivalries around continues Saturday when McDaniel College hosts Gettysburg in a Centennial Conference clash.
Their all-time series dates back to 1891, not too far removed from the end of the Civil War, and this week marks the 73rd meeting between the schools. Gettysburg owns the series with 51 wins (51-20-1), but the Green Terror can notch a third consecutive victory over the Bullets on Saturday.
McDaniel (2-1, 1-1 Centennial) would seem to have the edge.
The Bullets (0-3, 0-2) have allowed 145 points, the most of any Centennial team. Gettysburg comes to Kenneth R. Gill Stadium after losing to Dickinson 56-20 in Week 3, and the Bullets surrendered nearly 600 yards of offense in the process.
The Terror topped Gettysburg 25-0 in last year’s game and posted their first shutout in eight years. They’ll be facing a team mired in a seven-game losing streak that dates back to last season, but they’re also coming off a Week 3 defeat.
Franklin & Marshall handed McDaniel its first loss of the season last week, 34-17, and scored 31 consecutive points in the process. The Green Terror were held scoreless for a long stretch of the second half, which didn’t bode well for their defense.
Still, the unit forced three turnovers (12 for the season) and holds a plus-11 margin — the best in the Centennial.
Senior lineman Kofi Siga collected 11 tackles, a career high.
McDaniel’s defense should have the edge against a struggling Gettysburg offense. The Green Terror have eight interceptions, most in the conference.
Terror senior Jarius Ransom enters this week in the conference’s top five in total tackles and tackles for loss. Ransom is averaging nine tackles per game through the first three games. He also has five tackles for loss, which is fifth most in the Centennial. Ransom also has a pair of sacks and ranks in the top 10 and is one of 21 conference players with a fumble recovery.
McDaniel’s offense has been balanced through the air. Through three games this season, 11 different Green Terror players have caught a pass. However, six of those players to catch a pass are listed as wide receivers.
The other five are either tight ends or running backs. Perry Stefanelli, Diondre Carter, and Eisley Kim have all caught passes out of the backfield. The top two tight ends — Owen Reese and Noah Shine — have not only caught passes but also found the end zone.
Shine, a sophomore, became the fifth different Green Terror player this year to post his first collegiate touchdown. Shine grabbed a 4-yard reception in the end zone during last week’s game against F&M.
For Shine, it was not only his first touchdown catch but also his first collegiate reception.
Saturday’s game also marks the return of former coach Mike Hoyt, who is in his second year as co-defensive coordinator at Gettysburg. Hoyt coached the Green Terror from 2012-15.