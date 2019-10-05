Following a quiet first half, the Green Terror (3-2, 2-2 in the Centennial Conference) finally got going in the third quarter, using the last 8:36 of the quarter for 15 plays to get the ball to the Eagles’ 1-yard line. Daqwan Hill scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, then tied it with a 5-yard run on McDaniel’s next offensive drive with 9:46 remaining.