The final post-game huddle of the season for McDaniel College’s football team ended with the Green Terror raising their arms in solidarity and shouting “Tough!” in unison before players separated and made their way off the field at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
The Terror will be doing what they can as soon as possible to make that toughness a rallying cry for the program’s future. For many it begins next week, with regular visits to the weight room and planning out a conditioning routine.
Saturday’s 42-0 loss against rival Johns Hopkins ended McDaniel’s season at 3-7, a fourth consecutive year with the same record. The Green Terror closed out 2019 with six losses in a row, a stretch that featured them enduring two shutouts while being outscored 239-44.
Bright spots were fleeting, but McDaniel’s vision didn’t waver in Demarcus White’s first year as coach.
“Hard work and resilience really stick out,” said Chris Hauffman, a sophomore defensive lineman. “It’s hard to come out week after week, after loss after loss, and just keep working hard. I think it’s important to kind of have faith in what Coach White’s doing, and have faith in what kind of program we’re building here.”
Johns Hopkins (7-3, 6-3 Centennial Conference) Senior Day festivities by racking up more than 480 yards of offense, led by quarterback David Tammaro. The senior threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in the win.
Tammaro also reached 100 career touchdowns (throwing and rushing), while received Harrison Wellman caught 10 passes for 89 yards and a score. The Blue Jays led 35-0 at halftime and never looked back en route to their first shutout against the Green Terror since 1984.
The Jays beat the Green Terror for a 19th consecutive time.
McDaniel (2-7 Centennial) struggled to move the ball all day, and totaled eight three-and-outs. The offense collected 139 yards (16 net rushing yards) and couldn’t keep up with Hopkins’ attack.
Terror freshman receiver Javon Hamilton had six catches for 96 yards, and White used a pair of quarterbacks in junior Tyler Palermiti and sophomore John Allan Furgeson.
McDaniel’s defense was busy, with senior Kiree Moore posting a team-high 11 tackles. Kofi Siga, another senior, had seven tackles and two sacks. Fellow senior Miles Dorsey added eight tackles, and sophomore linebacker Anthony Gorgone also posted a sack.
“The guys that we have, they’re our kind of guys," Hauffman said. “Obviously not the [record] that we wanted, but I think in the years to come we’re definitely going to have something special.”
The Green Terror honored their senior class before Saturday’s game, and White praised many of them throughout the season for helping with the transition of a new coach.
“I had a chance to witness a lot of improvement in our program,” White said. “The character of our guys, words can’t describe.”
McDaniel started the season 3-1, with conference wins over Moravian and Gettysburg. The Green Terror stumbled at home against Juniata on Oct. 5, however, and never recovered. Their second half of the season featured games against No. 6-ranked Muhlenberg, No. 19 Susquehanna, and perennial power Johns Hopkins.
“These guys, they stayed together and they fought together,” White said. “A lot of positive energy, and I think that that’s where a champion, it starts and it builds. I’m really blessed and privileged in being around these youngsters. I learned a lot from them, probably more than they learned from me.”
McDaniel’s sideline featured a host of injured players, from senior defensive standout Jarius Ransom (broken leg) to quarterback Kevin Sheckells (concussion), who started last week against Susquehanna, to grad student and veteran running back Perry Stefanelli (concussion).
The Green Terror had 19 seniors on their roster at season’s end, but several players that contributed this year will likely return for 2020. White said the upcoming winter is a chance for his players to spend one quarter of their “Four Corner” program to stay in shape and keep improving.
“These guys will have a week off, and then we’re getting right back after it,” White said. “It has to happen.”