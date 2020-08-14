No fall, winter sports in 2020 for McDaniel College after Centennial Conference ruling

There won’t be any intercollegiate sports at McDaniel College in 2020 after the Centennial Conference announced Friday it was canceling all fall and winter sports through Dec. 31.
Last month, the Centennial decided to postpone football and suspend all other sports related to the coronavirus pandemic. The conference’s Presidents Council met July 7 and made that announcement while saying it would convene at a later date to determine the Centennial’s next move.
That move came Friday, and with it an extended drought of college sports on the Hill.
“The Presidents Council’s decision was made with the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and campus communities as its top priority,” the Centennial said in a news release. “The decision was also based on the recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors’ mandate of the NCAA Resocialization principles and the Division III Presidents Council decision to cancel fall championships.”
McDaniel’s fall sports are field hockey, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The Green Terror feature men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track, men’s and women’s swimming, and wrestling in the winter.
“Practice opportunities will be available in the fall semester per Division III protocols and at the discretion of each member institution,” read a statement by the Centennial’s Presidents Council, which is chaired by McDaniel president Roger Casey.
“The Conference and its members will continue to monitor local and national guidelines regarding health and safety to make any necessary adjustments moving forward.”
The statement said the Centennial is “exploring alternative competition options such as shifting fall athletics to the spring,” and that any updates would be provided as information becomes available.
McDaniel welcomed students back to campus Friday, and the move-in process is scheduled to be staggered over a six-day period ahead of classes beginning Aug. 20. More than 1,200 first-year students, sophomores, juniors, and seniors plan to reside on campus this fall.
The college is also welcoming its largest incoming class with more than 600 first-year and transfer students. A majority of classes this fall will be taught in a hybrid format.