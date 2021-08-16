T.C. DiBartolo named McDaniel men’s lacrosse coach; Mount St. Mary’s, Spalding alum was an assistant at Gettysburg

T.C. DiBartolo was named McDaniel College’s men’s lacrosse coach and he officially took over his new role Monday. The move was announced by Adam Hertz, the school’s athletic director.
“We are excited to have T.C. join our family,” Hertz said. “He understands what it takes to lead a successful program in the Centennial Conference and on a national level. His experience as a player and a coach, across divisions, has prepared him well to build a culture of educational and athletics success at McDaniel.”
DiBartolo, who attended Archbishop Spalding High School and Mount St. Mary’s University, takes over for Keith Euker, who resigned after the season after six years at the helm.
DiBartolo spent the past five seasons as associate head coach at Gettysburg, a national lacrosse powerhouse. He oversaw the Bullets’ top-rated defensive unit while serving as the team’s recruiting coordinator and overseeing the strength and conditioning program.
“I’m so incredibly thankful to Adam Hertz and the search committee for this dream opportunity,” DiBartolo said. “I look forward to serving the men’s lacrosse program with unparalleled passion to provide these young men the best possible experience as student-athletes at McDaniel College. I’d also like to thank all those who have supported me over my coaching career, especially the great Coach [Hank] Janczyk, who gave me the incredible opportunity to work with and learn from him for the last five seasons at Gettysburg College. I’d also like to thank my fiancee Carly for the encouragement to follow my passion. I’m truly grateful.”
Janczyk retired from Gettysburg in May 2021 with a 432-126 record at the school. During DiBartolo’s tenure at Gettysburg the Bullets were 54-17.
The Bullets have paced the conference in scoring defense in each of his first three full seasons, including a mark of 7.43 in 2017, which ranked 12th overall in NCAA Division III. The following year, Gettysburg posted a GAA of 7.64, went 19-3 overall, and reached the NCAA Division III semifinals.
Gettysburg defeated six nationally ranked teams, including an 11-10 double-overtime decision over then-No. 1 Salisbury. The Bullets advanced to the NCAA playoffs in 2018 and 2019. DiBartolo has helped develop 24 All-America selections during his tenure, including 11 on the defensive side of the field.
He has also coached 30 All-Centennial Conference honorees, including the 2018 and 2021 CC Defensive Players of the Year.
Before his arrival at Gettysburg, he served as the men’s lacrosse coach, director of facilities, and director of intramurals at Division III Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont, during the 2015-16 academic year.
He also worked as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Mount St. Mary’s, from 2012 to 2013. As the team’s goalie coach, he helped guide the Mount to an appearance in the 2012 Northeast Conference championship game.
DiBartolo gained additional coaching experience as the boys lacrosse coach at both Bowie High School in (2015) and Saint John’s Catholic Prep in Buckeystown (2014). He started the program at Bowie, guiding the team through its inaugural season.
As a student-athlete, DiBartolo was a four-year starting goalie and a two-year team captain at Mount St. Mary’s. He made a school-record 726 saves, which ranked 25th in Division I history, and was a USILA All-America honorable mention in 2010, when he helped the Mount to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title and a berth in the NCAA Division I tournament.
In 2011, DiBartolo finished sixth in the nation in save percentage (.590) and earned NEC Defensive Player of the Year recognition. In the same season, he was named the Most Valuable Player of the NEC tournament, posting 25 saves over two games to help the Mount capture the inaugural NEC title. For his career, DiBartolo captured first-team all-conference honors three times — once with the NEC (2011) and twice with the MAAC (2009, 2010).
A year after graduation, DiBartolo was drafted by the Major League Lacrosse’s Chesapeake Bayhawks, and he would help the team capture back-to-back MLL titles in 2012 and 2013. DiBartolo graduated from Mount St. Mary’s with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a concentration in social studies.