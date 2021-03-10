Manchester Valley grad Mackenzie DeWees earns MAAC women’s basketball player of the year

Manchester Valley High School graduate Mackenzie DeWees is the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Year for 2021.
The Quinnipiac junior guard is the first player in program history to earn the award. DeWees concluded a regular season ranked inside the top eight in the MAAC in points (sixth), rebounds (sixth), field goal percentage (first), steals (fourth), and assist/turnover ratio (seventh). The Westminster native tallied career-high totals in points, steals, rebounds, and field goals, despite playing just 20 games and over 100 minutes less than last season.
DeWees, a four-time Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year, this season reached career milestones of 500 points, 300 rebounds, 150 assists, and 100 steals. She’s the seventh Bobcats player since 2011 to get to those four milestones in a career.
DeWees is among the MAAC first-team selections as well. She’s averaging 13 points and 7.7 rebounds for Quinnipiac (13-7), along with 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals. DeWees shot 50% from the field this season and 36% from behind the 3-point line.
The Bobcats finished 11-5 in conference play, good for second place in the standings.
“It is an honor that my hard work, tenacity, and grit on the court have been recognized by the MAAC coaches,” DeWees said in a school news release. “The compete-culture and standard of excellence at Quinnipiac continues to shape me into the best player I can be.”
Bobcats coach Tricia Fabbri has her team in the MAAC tournament which begins March 10 at 2:30 p.m. with an opening-round matchup with Rider.
“Mackenzie has truly earned every bit of the accolades that she has received this season,” Fabbri said in the release. Her talent, play-making ability, and instincts on both ends of the floor have helped find success in many close games this year. Her will to win is contagious and will play a key role in the postseason.”