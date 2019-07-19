Swimming: Big day for Victoria Kaufman at Carroll County Invitational

Victoria Kaufman went out in style at the Carroll County Invitational swim meet.
The Westminster Swim Team standout earned two first-place and two second-place finishes Thursday at the annual meet, which was her last with the Stingrays. Kaufman, 18, is headed to Akron University in the fall and plans to continue her swimming career at the college level. But she made meet history for the Stingrays in her finale.
Kaufman set a record in the 15-18 girls 100-meter individual medley (1:07.6), and another one in the 50 backstroke (31.09). South Carroll’s Samantha Maccherola held the previous IM record in that age group (1:09.01, 2003); Emily Vance of Carroll Aquatics had the backstroke mark (31.35, 2014).
South Carroll Swim Team’s Allison Tomsuden made sure her 2018 record in the 15-18 50 butterfly didn’t last very long. Tomsuden, 17, won the event in 29.62 seconds. Tomsuden won the race in 2018 in 30.27.
Meanwhile, Westminster Swim Team’s Lillian Griffin took down the 14-14 50 fly record. Griffin won in 30.75 seconds; the previous mark was 30.87 (SC’s Kate Helminiak, 2017).
South Carroll’s Lauren Helminiak, 14, was a three-time winner Thursday with in the 13-14 100 IM, 100 freestyle, and the 50 breaststroke. Westminster Riding Club’s Sophie Long, 12, earned first-place finishes in the 11-12 50 free, 50 back, and 50 breast.
On the boys side, Brendan Moran powered the Westminster Swim Team with five wins. Moran, 12, won the 11-12 100 IM, 50 free, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly, and 50 breast. Teammate Ryan Mahoney, 9, picked up four wins with the 9-10 100 IM, 50 free, 50 back, and 50 fly.
Westminster Riding Club’s Braeden Emore, 14, collected four wins with the 13-14 100 IM, 100 free, 50 back, and 50 fly.
Nottingham’s Aidan Spencer, 9, qualified for the 8-under events and won the 25 free, 25 back, and 25 fly. South Carroll’s Zachary Smith, 17, grabbed firsts in the 15-18 100 free, 50 back, and 50 fly.
GIRLS WINNERS
9-10 100 IM: Taylor Colson (South Carroll) 1:33.08
11-12 100 IM: Addison Powers (Freedom), 1:17.5
13-14 100 IM: Lauren Helminiak (South Carroll), 1:12.94
15-18 100 IM: Victoria Kaufman (Westminster Swim Team), 1:09
6-under 25 free: Lily Phillips (South Carroll) 32.59
8-under 25 free: Josephine McVicker (North Carroll), 20.18
9-10 50 free: Magdalena Mesceda (South Carroll), 37.87
11-12 50 free: Sophie Long (Westminster Riding Club), 30.31
13-14 100 free: Lauren Helminiak (South Carroll), 1:05.38
15-18 100 free: Allison Tomsuden (South Carroll), 58.75
6-under 25 back: Lyric Ridgely (Westminster Swim Team), 33.78
8-under 25 back: Corinne Rinker (Freedom), 22.21
9-10 25 back: Magdalena Mesceda (South Carroll), 20.38
11-12 50 back: Sophie Long (Westminster Riding Club), 35.91
13-14 50 back: Sierra Snow (Nottingham), 33.61
15-18 50 back: Victoria Kaufman (Westminster Swim Team), 31.09
8-under 25 fly: Corinne Rinker (Freedom), 23.65
9-10 25 fly: Anna Erb (Westminster Riding Club), 15.75
11-12 50 fly: Jenna Handwerger (Freedom), 34.09
13-14 50 fly: Lillian Griffin (Westminster Swim Team), 30.75
15-18 50 fly: Allison Tomsuden (South Carroll), 29.62
8-under 25 breast: Josephine McVicker (North Carroll), 27.02
9-10 25 breast: Taylor Winters (Nottingham), 21.25
11-12 50 breast: Sophie Long (Westminster Riding Club), 42.16
13-14 50 breast: Lauren Helminiak (South Carroll), 38.1
15-18 50 breast: Madison McDaniels (South Carroll), 36.36
BOYS WINNERS
9-10 100 IM: Ryan Mahoney (Westminster Swim Team), 1:31.09
11-12 100 IM: Brendan Moran (Westminster Swim Team), 1:13.63
13-14 100 IM: Braeden Emore (Westminster Riding Club), 1:10.55
15-18 100 IM: Luke Isayiw (South Carroll), 1:04.34
6-under 25 free: Christopher Colson (South Carroll), 22.13
8-under 25 free: Aidan Spencer (Nottingham), 17.35
9-10 50 free: Ryan Mahoney (Westminster Swim Team), 36.63
11-12 50 free: Brendan Moran (Westminster Swim Team), 29.03
13-14 100 free: Braeden Emore (Westminster Riding Club), 1:00.49
15-18 100 free: Zachary Smith (South Carroll), 54.21
6-under 25 back: Anthony Williams (Westminster Swim Team), 32.38
8-under 25 back: Aidan Spencer (Nottingham), 21.56
9-10 25 back: Ryan Mahoney (Westminster Swim Team), 19.43
11-12 50 back: Brendan Moran (Westminster Swim Team), 34.69
13-14 50 back: Braeden Emore (Westminster Riding Club), 32.21
15-18 50 back: Zachary Smith (South Carroll), 30.01
8-under 25 fly: Aidan Spencer (Nottingham), 19.35
9-10 25 fly: Ryan Mahoney (Westminster Swim Team), 17.84
11-12 50 fly: Brendan Moran (Westminster Swim Team), 32.94
13-14 50 fly: Braeden Emore (Westminster Riding Club), 30.01
15-18 50 fly: Zachary Smith (South Carroll), 27.19
8-under 25 breast: Liam McPeak (Westminster Swim Team), 24.13
9-10 25 breast: Nicholas Phillips (South Carroll), 21.96
11-12 50 breast: Brendan Moran (Westminster Swim Team), 38.53
13-14 50 breast: Joseph Carpenter (Westminster Swim Team), 37.15
15-18 50 breast: Luke Isayiw (South Carroll), 31.07