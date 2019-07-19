Swimming: Carroll County meet ‘why I swim in the summer’

“I knew I wanted to be the big kid that I saw to look up to, and I hope I did [that],” Isayiw said. “I feel like I have for some, which always makes me happy. When they give me a high five after their race, it means more than a win to me. To see a little kids who swims five days a week in the summer, saying ‘Good job’ ... that’s why I swim in the summer.”