Cori Brown: Be on the lookout for trailblazing phoebes | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Despite what seems like endless days of not-so-springlike weather, there are sounds of wings in the air. The super skyways are filling up with migrating songbirds. Though bad weather and other factors such as the need for food may slow them down, songbirds are following their ancient instincts and heading to their breeding grounds.

Each night I check my favorite spring migration website, BirdCast, to see where the birds are. As I write, the largest movement is along the West Coast with a predicted 40 million birds on the move. In a few more days, an astounding 79 million birds are predicted to be on the move in the middle of the country. No doubt this number will go much higher as migration gets into full swing.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be a bird and fly with millions of my buddies. Wouldn’t it be fascinating to attach a tiny camera to a migrating songbird to see what challenges they face and how they fare?

For a little bit of insight into migration, I started reading a book by David Allen Sibley, “What It’s Like To Be A Bird.” Migration for a songbird is a daunting task, to say the least. According to Sibley, most songbirds migrate at night for a lot of good reasons: “less turbulent air; cooler temperatures that mean less water lost to panting; fewer predators; stars more visible for navigation; and the daytime can be spent on refueling.” It is a very complex and monumental decision to take to the air for such a long journey.

This has me wondering what is the return rate for our avian friends coming up from the South. According to Adriaan Dokter, who was the lead author of a study published in 2018 in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, “The study showed that birds arriving across the U.S. southern border each spring had an average return rate of 76 percent. Birds wintering in the U.S. had a lower return rate — 64 percent — back into Canada.”

As far as I’m concerned, every migrating songbird I see in spring is a hero considering what they have to go through to get here. I’m already seeing some little heroes in my own backyard, starting with Eastern phoebes.

If you look for phoebes, they are not the most glamourous songbirds around. If fact, they look pretty ordinary with their dull brown and gray plumage and soft white bellies. They are some of the earliest migrants to return to their breeding grounds, having come north from the south central US and Mexico.

What they lack in color, they make up for in their song and tail wagging. Once you hear a phoebe, you won’t forget their song. It’s a raspy “fee-bee” sound (that’s how they got their name) that makes me think they have a sore throat.

Phoebes are in the flycatcher family. Watching their aerial hunting habits is also another source of identification for me. Typically, they make short swoops in the air or to the ground to scoop up insects and often fly back to the same perch they took off from. Once on the perch, they frequently flick their tail up and down. The fact that they return to the same perch so often makes them great candidates for photography.

I always worry a bit when they show up early in the spring with weather that can still be quite cool and unpredictable. Will there be enough for them to eat? They enjoy quite a variety of insects, including ticks, spiders, wasps, beetles and moths and butterflies. It appears, though, that they are hardy little souls and seem to be able to find enough food for themselves just fine. The mere fact that they eat ticks only adds to their heroic aura in my book.

What I’ve also noticed with phoebes is that they seem more tolerant of humans. I’ve been able to get closer to them in their favorite open woods habitat than I can with most other songbirds. That tolerance of humans may also be the reason why their nests are frequently found close to buildings and bridges. They love to tuck away into eaves, making them perfect porch nesting birds.

The nests, unfortunately, can get a bit messy. That nice mixture of mud, grasses, animal hair and mosses, can be offensive to some homeowners who find them unsanitary and remove them. This is unfortunate for two reasons: they help eliminate unwanted insects around your house and they often reuse their nests. If you can put up with a bit of sloppiness (not unlike a teenager’s bedroom), it’s best to leave the nest alone and enjoy watching the phoebe raise its young.

In the next month, many other songbirds will be arriving in our woods and fields here in Carroll County. While you wait in anticipation for them, enjoy the aerial antics and songs of the phoebes who are blazing the migration trail for them.