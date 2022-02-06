Cori Brown: Keep an eye out for a hermit thrush this winter | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Have you seen a hermit thrush yet this winter? It wouldn’t surprise me if you said no. It’s not a colorful bird like cardinals or blue jays. In fact, it’s more like an Little Brown Job, a common term used by birders for a broad palette of brown, unpretentious birds who often cannot be readily identified at first glance.
Don’t let its seemingly bland appearance fool you. In my view, it’s one of the prettiest winter birds we have. I like to think of it as a bird that Bob Ross of “The Joy of Painting” fame on PBS might have had in one of his paintings. Ross, who was known for his wet-on-wet painting techniques, loved nature and often included animals in his works.
The hermit thrush is a member of the same family as bluebirds and robins, who are frequent visitors to our yard in winter. Unlike his more sociable relatives, though, this thrush is a shy bird frequenting open woods, trails and tall, brushy areas. It’s more likely that you will have to seek him out rather than the other way around.
I would classify the hermit thrush as a Medium Brown Job bird because he is bigger than a sparrow but a bit smaller than a robin. What struck me when I saw my first one years ago was how soft he looked against the winter snow. He was at our heated bird bath and I had one of those MBJ moments. I had no idea what I was looking at. Out came a guide (I always have one within easy reach) and I was thrilled to add him to my list of never-seen-before birds.
Though mostly brown overall, he has sharp dark spots on his throat along with softer dabs of brown on his otherwise pale breast. His long ruddy brown tail is also another dead giveaway. He often flicks that tail up and down when he’s busy foraging for food on the ground or moving through thickets. What’s sets him apart even further is that he is the only thrush with a spotted breast that visits us in the winter.
Though I’ve never heard his song, I’ve read where you will often hear him before you actually see him. Like his cousins the wood thrush and Swainson’s thrush, who I see in the spring and summer, he has a melodious, eerie song full of flute-like sounds. Having frequently heard those other thrushes myself, I can only imagine how wonderful he must sound in the dead of winter when we need a beautiful voice to lift up our spirits.
You won’t see a hermit thrush at your feeder but you can encourage him to visit you by planting bushes and trees with berries. Providing fresh water in the winter helps, too. I suspect a combination of both is how I first attracted one to my yard. I purposely situated bright red winterberry bushes close to the house for this reason. It seems to have worked although this year a large flock of robins wiped them out within days. No winterberries for the hermit thrush this time!
Fortunately, birding buddy Sharon and I saw one on our mid-winter count in January. Sharon spotted him on Ralph Dell Road across from the Walmart pond. There he was sitting pretty in a bunch of thickets surrounded here and there by tasty berries. What a beauty and a definite highlight of our day. It got even better when I returned home and discovered that I pulled off some of my best photos ever of one.
I am still hopeful that I will see more of them before winter is over. Though the berries are a bit scarcer now on our property, we still have some juicy golden colored viburnum fruits along with some bittersweet, hawthorn and holly berries. I’ll keep my fingers crossed that the robins and mockingbirds will leave them alone and give the hermit thrush a chance to visit me again.
Brown is never ordinary. The hermit thrush is proof of that. It’s nature’s way of being sublime. Be on the lookout for him and enjoy this shy and beautiful winter bird.