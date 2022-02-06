Cori Brown: Keep an eye out for a hermit thrush this winter | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I would classify the hermit thrush as a Medium Brown Job bird because he is bigger than a sparrow but a bit smaller than a robin. What struck me when I saw my first one years ago was how soft he looked against the winter snow. He was at our heated bird bath and I had one of those MBJ moments. I had no idea what I was looking at. Out came a guide (I always have one within easy reach) and I was thrilled to add him to my list of never-seen-before birds.