Cori Brown: Signs of spring are popping up early in warmer temperatures | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Leave it to the humble honey bee to proclaim that spring is just around the corner. Yes, I know that officially spring is weeks away (March 20 to be exact), but don’t tell that to the bees.
We’ve had a few unusually warm days this month. In early February, we had one nighttime low in the 50s. Believe it or not, I heard a few spring peepers singing their hearts out in the wetland across from the house. It’s the earliest I can ever remember hearing them (prior to that day, March 4 was the record for me).
Fast forward to just this past week (Feb. 21) and a day so balmy that I ditched my jacket, rolled up my sleeves and started cleaning our small pond and waterfall. This is a thankless job but I knew it had to be done when the waterfall slowed to just trickles in some places.
Unlike the warm, soothing air, the pond water was very cold. There was a lot of muck in all three filters and around the pump. Fortunately, I was prepared for this with a bright yellow waterproof glove as long as my arm. Where my partner, Jim, got this glove, I have no idea but I love it! It was big enough that I could slip it over a thermal glove and get to work without chilling my arm to the bone.
Cleaning the muck away from the pump is an arduous and dark task. I couldn’t see anything at all as my hand moved around the bottom of the pump housing dragging up bits and bobs of sticks and mud. Suddenly I grasped something soft and a bit mushy. This is never a good feeling, especially when you can’t see what you’ve got!
When my hand came up to the surface, I was holding a large green frog the size of a small plate. He apparently had wintered over in the housing next to the pump.
This was a smart move on his part considering that the pump generated enough heat that the water never froze and he could just tuck himself away for the long winter days. I imagine he was very surprised to see me and daylight so soon. I tossed him back into the pond knowing that he would find his way back to the humming warmth of the pump.
While I was flinging mud and dead leaves out of the pond, I heard buzzing behind me. When I turned around, I discovered that at least a dozen bees were busy visiting the flowers of our witch hazel bush.
Witch hazel is our earliest blooming plant in the yard. It has spectacular bright yellow blossoms that are often covered in snow, but not this day (it was nearly 60 degrees).
The bees were very busy flitting from one bloom to another. It’s the first time I had seen bees this early in the year. Not knowing exactly what kind they were (I didn’t want to get close to them if they were European hornets), I contacted my bee expert friend, Steve McDaniel. Steve has been in the bee business for years tending to his own hives, selling honey and advocating for a safer environment for beneficial insects like bees.
I snapped a few photos and sent one off to Steve. He responded with some informative information. They were honey bees (hooray)! I was excited because for years I have been planting flowers and bushes especially for pollinators like honey bees.
I had no idea that the witch hazel bushes that I had planted over 30 years ago attracted honey bees. Usually by the time bees inhabit our yard in the spring, the witch hazel blooms are long gone. I was thrilled to give the honey bees a bit of a head start.
Steve told me that honey bees are the only active bees this time of year. Once the temperature gets around or above 50 degrees, they are out and about doing their thing. They overwinter in colonies of up to 30,000 individuals, so warm temperatures are like a magnet bringing them out. As the days heat up, they will also seek out other early bloomers like red maples and willows. Fortunately for us and them, we have a smorgasbord of red maples here in the yard for them to feast on in the coming weeks.
The bees are just one sign of the good change to come. Daffodils and irises are slowly pushing their way out of the ground inch by inch. Bluebirds are checking out boxes for potential nests. A pair of red-tailed hawks have been vocalizing for days, perhaps as part of a mating ritual. Salamanders are popping out from under rocks. The days are getting longer (daylight savings time begins March 13).
Besides the bees, one of my favorite pre-spring sightings has been a pair of pileated woodpeckers sharing a meal. Two weeks ago on another relatively warm day, I spotted a male pileated woodpecker gently probing a large insect gall about the size of a basketball on a cherry tree. He very carefully extracted numerous insects for at least 20 minutes. Soon, another pileated appeared just above him on the tree. It was a female. The male continued to munch on the insects for a few more minutes, then graciously moved up the tree to let the female share in the banquet.
Whether his belly was full or he just wanted to share his good fortune with his mate, it was a wonderful event to witness. In these especially tumultuous times that we live in, it is moments in nature like this that give us the hope and promise of spring to come.