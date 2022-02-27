Cori Brown: Signs of spring are popping up early in warmer temperatures | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Steve told me that honey bees are the only active bees this time of year. Once the temperature gets around or above 50 degrees, they are out and about doing their thing. They overwinter in colonies of up to 30,000 individuals, so warm temperatures are like a magnet bringing them out. As the days heat up, they will also seek out other early bloomers like red maples and willows. Fortunately for us and them, we have a smorgasbord of red maples here in the yard for them to feast on in the coming weeks.