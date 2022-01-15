Cori Brown: Flocking to the snow birds | OUTDOOR COMMENTARY

As winter’s deep cold settles in, it will be waterfowl migration show time at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens, Pennsylvania (Lancaster County). It takes about half the time to get there as it would going to Blackwater Wildlife Refuge on the Eastern shore. It is an easy and well worth it day trip. By February, thousands of snow geese, trumpeter swans and other waterfowl cover the lake like an undulating blanket. Beating wings and constant calls sound like a raucous symphony. When eagles fly by looking for a meal, the blanket morphs into an explosion of fireworks piercing the sky as the geese literally fly for their lives to get away from them. It is a spectacle that never gets old.