Some may argue that house finches are rosy rather than red. Male house finches can be quite varied in color from red to yellow to orange (females are a dull brown). The key is in what they eat. They acquire their colors from pigments in plants called carotenoids. The more carotenoids they eat, the redder their feathers become, making them more attractive to the females when spring comes around. They may not be the bright sparks of red like woodpeckers are, but their softer palette offers a light touch of brightness to the landscape.