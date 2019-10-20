Give high marks to ducks for another marvel of engineering: webbed feet, but there is more to those feet than you think. Birds, including ducks, have an adaptation called Rete mirabile. It means "wonderful net" in Latin. Personally, for the job it does, I think it should be called miracle net, but that sounds more like an infomercial (buy two miracle nets for just $19.95 and your feet can be regulated at the perfect temperature all the time!). I digress. Back to the Rete mirabile. Birds have nifty net-like arteries that mix warm blood from their hearts with veins carrying cold blood from their extremities. It is thought that the mixing process cools the blood just enough to keep the small amount that goes to the feet just above freezing. It is the duck version of cold hands, warm hearts but instead it is cold feet, warm hearts!