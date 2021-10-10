Cori Brown: Snakes are an acquired taste | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

This snake was fascinating and intimidating at the same time. It’s highly unlikely that I will ever pick up a snake this big. He moved with determination and skill as he navigated the pickets. Several times he waved his head in the air as he got closer to the birds, but they knew he was there. Everyone scattered and eventually he crawled into the lattice work up against the foundation of the house. When I saw that, all I could think of was I hoped there was no gap in the foundation that he could crawl into.