Cori Brown: Snakes are an acquired taste | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Next year will be a decade since I retired from a career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. One of the things I enjoyed most about my job was conducting environmental compliance audits at our dams and reservoirs.
I never knew what would turn up during inspections.
Many of the buildings and “bone yards” (outside storage areas) I audited had numerous dark corners where a variety of critters made their homes. I was always on high alert for their presence.
One steadfast rule I had, though, was to never go in areas where snakes were known to live. I had a healthy fear of rattlesnakes and copperheads that stretched way back to my days as a temporary ranger at Shenango River Lake in Sharon, Pennsylvania. I’ll never forget having to share office space with an aquarium full of rattlesnakes. It was unnerving to be in the same room with them when I was on night shift. It was not my idea of fun.
In some of the more rural locations I visited like Clinton and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, rattlesnakes and copperheads were quite common. Sometimes I would see them sunning themselves on roads in the parks or on the embankments of the dams. The dam tenders would tease me about being scared of them but I stuck to my rule of never getting near them.
Since then, I have learned to respect and appreciate snakes for what they do for the ecology of our yard. It probably helps that I have never seen any poisonous snakes in or around the house. They would be a bit tougher to love, although they are just as valuable in keeping nature in balance.
I know they are around because a neighbor had numerous copperheads on their farm not too long ago. They were feasting on a steady supply of frogs at their pond.
As time goes on, I grow more fascinated with snakes. Friends now give me things like shed skins (snakes shed their skin several times a year) and eggs (they feel like dried up leather) to add to my collection of nature stuff. I have folk art snakes made of metal and wood.
I have a snake skin I found in a bird box used by a great crested flycatcher. They are known to line their nests with skins to keep away egg-eating predators like flying squirrels.
I even have a preserved snake (it’s small) framed in a box that I bought at an antique shop in Hampden in Baltimore. You just never know what oddities you will find in antique shops!
Some friends won’t enter my nature room because of the snake stuff. Admittedly, it is an acquired taste and one that took me a long time to develop, so I understand where those individuals are coming from.
I even got up the courage to handle a snake I found in the yard last year. It was a milk snake that got caught up in the skimmer of our pool. He was about a foot long and colored in bands of cream, black and red. Since he was small and I knew what kind of snake he was, I decided I needed to save him from drowning and got him out of the pool.
That was a big moment for me and a very surprising one. The snake felt like silk running over my hand. I did not expect that at all. He was quite beautiful, too. The pattern of bands and the brilliant colors were mesmerizing as he moved through my fingers.
I put him in a dense stand of hostas so that he would stay well hidden from predators such as hawks.
I often wonder what happened to him. On average, milk snakes can live from 12 to 20 years in the wild and even longer in captivity. I hope he made it because we have plenty of critters around here that he could eat, including mice, voles, moles and chipmunks.
And then there was the mother of all snakes in the yard in August 2020. I first spotted him on the sidewalk, then I watched him crawl up the picket fence and weave in and out of the pickets. It was a huge (by my standards) black rat snake hunting for birds at our feeders. I estimate he was about 3.5 feet long.
This snake was fascinating and intimidating at the same time. It’s highly unlikely that I will ever pick up a snake this big. He moved with determination and skill as he navigated the pickets. Several times he waved his head in the air as he got closer to the birds, but they knew he was there. Everyone scattered and eventually he crawled into the lattice work up against the foundation of the house. When I saw that, all I could think of was I hoped there was no gap in the foundation that he could crawl into.
At the time, there was a resident chipmunk in the same part of the yard. For a while after the snake made his appearance, I did not see the chipmunk and felt sure that the snake had made a meal of him. That turned out not to be true when a few weeks later I spotted the chipmunk as chipper as ever while foraging for bird seed on the ground.
For all the snake excitement of last year, I spotted no snakes at all this year and I don’t expect to. Since snakes are cold blooded, they start to get sluggish when the temperature falls below 60 degrees and move into a state called brumation. This means that they become less active, slow down their metabolism and take naps for long periods of time.
This makes me a little sad. I love the opportunity to see new creatures and learn about them.
On the other hand, I have Chester my trusty dog now, who does not seem to be afraid of much of anything. He will back off if he doesn’t like what he sees, but I am not sure who would be on the losing end of a confrontation if a snake and Chester met. Hopefully if he ever sees one, we can both admire it from a safe distance and appreciate the important role snakes play in nature.