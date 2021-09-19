Cori Brown: Soaking in the final days before fall officially arrives | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

It certainly stood out among the usual crowd of great egrets, great blue herons, sandpipers and kingfishers. I felt like the paparazzi as my camera clicked away and several other people oohed and aahed at this fluff of pink perfection. As for the bird, it could have cared less that we were there as it preened and practically glowed in its star status. It is comical in a way when you consider how its goofy looking bill makes it look like some kind of mashup mistake. It was a treat to see it and it beats going to Florida to view these special birds.