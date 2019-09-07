Cori Brown: Nature signals a time to recharge

And then there’s the critters (this could be anything from squirrels to mice to ground hogs). The groundhogs had an outstanding year here in the yard. The hillside looks like a subterranean apartment building with all the holes they’ve dug. Pups are as big footballs while moms and dads continue to pack on the pounds in preparation for the long nap to come. I envy creatures who can put on weight and not care about their heart rate or cholesterol. No doctors lecture them about diet!