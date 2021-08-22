Cori Brown: Enjoying bird migration during changing seasons | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

There is one fall harbinger that I always enjoy seeing. Red-tailed hawks have returned to the wetland across the road from the house. They have been absent more than usual this summer, with only occasional sightings in the last several months. Crows, doves, starlings and a great blue heron took over their perches in the dead trees all summer long. Of course, now that the bosses are back in town, the competition has moved on. No one is going to mess around with the hawks, with the exception of the incidental eagle that stops by.