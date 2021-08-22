Cori Brown: Enjoying bird migration during changing seasons | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

There’s a subtle shift in the air as my dog Chester and I walk the trails these days.
Most noticeable is the cast of birds we see. There is an uptick in crows, jays and mourning doves. Catbirds, yellow-billed cuckoos and great crested flycatchers are few and far between now. I am cherishing their calls because I know they will be gone soon. The annual ritual of migration has begun.
In the weeks to come, many migrating birds will pass through the yard. I usually miss most of them but I can always count on the Cape May warblers stopping to refuel in our Chinese elm trees.
Every few days I check the progress of all those birds heading south on an internet site called BirdCast. Developed by Colorado State University and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, it displays predicted night time forecast maps for the whole country starting three hours after local sunset. Maps are updated every six hours. By typing in your town, it also shows migration alerts.
This amazing tool projects three days ahead and color codes the map to show where the hot spots are. As I write, projections show the upper midwest with the most activity. It is expected that in the next few days, 194 million birds will be on the move throughout the country each night.
Here in the mid-Atlantic area, migration is currently rated medium for the next few days — meaning 7,000 to 18,000 birds per kilometer per night are passing through. As activity ramps up, I plan to check the forecast every day and I hope to catch a few songbirds who might stop in the yard for a brief rest or snack before moving on to their winter feeding grounds.
Leaves are already falling from the cherry and mulberry trees. Chester and I have big plans for those leaves. It will be his first fall with us. I see huge piles of them in our future for him to dive into looking for imaginary critters. I think he will enjoy the smell and crunchiness of them as much as I do.
It is comforting to know that these leaves will harbor lots of butterfly larva and pupae along with many other insects, including bumble bees. They are perfect incubators to keep next year’s insects snug as bugs in a rug on the cold winter nights to come. Yes, winter is coming despite hot and humid temperatures the last few weeks.
For lovers of winter, keep the faith. Joy and happiness will be here before you know it.
Fall webworms are popping up all over, too, providing yet another sign of the changing seasons. Though last year’s crop did not seem too bad, I am hoping we avoid a repeat of two years ago where many trees were covered with their massive, messy cotton candy-like concoctions. To me, they are the graffiti of the tree world — for the most part harmless to healthy trees but very unsightly. Maybe some of those migrating birds will fuel up on a few of them on their way to warmer climates.
There is one fall harbinger that I always enjoy seeing. Red-tailed hawks have returned to the wetland across the road from the house. They have been absent more than usual this summer, with only occasional sightings in the last several months. Crows, doves, starlings and a great blue heron took over their perches in the dead trees all summer long. Of course, now that the bosses are back in town, the competition has moved on. No one is going to mess around with the hawks, with the exception of the incidental eagle that stops by.
Owl activity in the woods is picking up again, too. I hear the barred owl with more frequency now along with the occasional call of screech owls. Every year I tell myself that I am going to do a night time walk through our woods to see them, and every year I chicken out. I’ll have to work up more courage for next year.
There is great news for birds just in time for the fast-approaching fall season. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given the green light to start feeding them again. The still unknown illness that affected thousands of them in the mid-Atlantic area seems to be on the wane and hopefully will stay that way.
Bird feeding is one activity that I very much missed this summer. I plan to wait a few more weeks until the temperatures cool down a bit, keeping in mind that now, more than ever, it will be very important to clean the feeders and bird baths on a weekly basis. I can’t wait to see some old friends like the red-headed woodpecker. The Brown bird restaurant will be open for business soon again.
Summer is bittersweet in so many ways when it comes to nature. I watched lots of wildlife, including birds, foxes and ground hogs, bring up their young. I continue to enjoy the hummingbirds coming to our feeder every day, knowing that soon they will travel over hundreds of miles to their winter homes. As the days grow shorter, I get a bit wistful for all the summertime activity, but fall has its equal share of nature’s delights just waiting to be discovered.