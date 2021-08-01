Cori Brown: Unidentified illness affecting birds is a true mystery | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Now, though, instead of them coming to me, I am going to them. I walk or ride the golf cart around our property at least three times a day (the heat and humidity have made me lazy, hence the golf cart). There is no doubt that spotting them is a lot more difficult, especially in our small forested area. I would be out there anyway, looking for other wildlife as well as insect eating birds, but I do miss the creature comfort of just sitting by the window in an air-conditioned room watching them.