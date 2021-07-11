Cori Brown: Observing dragonflies in the summer heat | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, the green frogs are very interested in what is going on right in front of their little bulging eyes. The large dragonfly is considerably longer in length (3.5 inches) than the frogs. No matter. All the frogs see is one tasty lunch. I’m waiting to see whether one of them takes the bait, and sure enough it does. It launches across the pond to the other side to grab it like a ballerina doing a leap. Too bad there is only the sound of swooshing as the dragonfly makes his air ball move. It wasn’t even close.