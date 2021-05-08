Cori Brown: Wherefore art thou, vireo? | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

This guy has a bit more pizazz than his red-eyed cousin, but is still difficult to spot. I heard him long before I saw him. In fact, it seemed like he was following us down a fire break road and serenading us the entire time we walked. He prefers to hang out in thickets, shrubs, and forested edges (where I saw him) so you get a bit of a break from constantly craning your neck to see him.