Cori Brown: Spring popping up all over, right on time | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

A pair of Barred owls are making frequent stops in our small patch of woods. It certainly is the right time of year for them to be raising their young. I’m sure they are finding plenty to take home to their babies with all the great hunting around the brush piles we have. I hear their calls to each other nearly every day. Chester goes ballistic when he hears them, making it almost impossible for me to record their conversations, which I would dearly love to do.