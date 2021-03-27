Cori Brown: Spring cleaning is really for the birds | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Contrary to what I’ve always read, it turns out that bluebirds may also prefer snugger nest boxes according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Instead of a 6-inch square on the bottom, a 4-inch square will do. Likewise, for the entrance opening which has always been 1¼ inches, but now can be 1¾ inches. Who knew? That’s the beauty of always learning and putting what you learn into action.