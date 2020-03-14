Cori Brown: If these trees could talk

Activity is cranking up exponentially in the swamp across the road from our house.
Wood frogs and spring peepers are already out in full force at night. They started singing in late February, the earliest I have ever heard them. Several days of uncharacteristically warm weather must be prompting their sooner than expected debut. There’s nothing like nocturnal frog lullabies for a restful night’s sleep, especially in the early spring.
Not to be outdone, the birds are taking over the day shift, especially the red-winged blackbirds. They are everywhere, including on our nearby feeders. Though they can be downright noisy with their calls, it is the immature male’s spring plumage that attracts me as a photographer. Many of their black feathers are edged in a buff color, making them look like waves crashing over a sea of darkness.
Some have a splash of bright yellow on their red shoulder patches, adding even more to their beauty.
They are joined by countless other birds including woodpeckers, song birds waterfowl, raptors, herons, crows, kingfishers and probably others I haven’t even noticed.
Something else in the swamp draws a bit less attention. They don’t move, they don’t make noises but they are so critical to life there: trees. There are less than a dozen of them, most of whom cling to the edges of a creek that runs through the wetland. It’s no surprise that they are scraggly looking, having endured constant flooding and sometimes drought year after year.
Some are probably even close to dead, yet they persist.
If only they could talk, what tales they would have to tell. Critters burrow under them, into them and around them. Raptors use their scruffy branches for lookout perches to launch hunts into the grasses and weeds.
Woodpecker holes dot the trunks. They know decaying trees harbor some good quick meals. It’s probable, too, that over the years they raised some young there as well.
Thousands of fish swim by them. The stream is full of minnows who shelter in their roots and the shadows of their trunks. They need all the shelter they can get as they run the gauntlet of birds who want them for dinner. Kingfishers in particular love these trees, as they sit patiently on low lying branches hanging over the creek. What a perfect spot for them as unsuspecting fish pass by.
Floods throw an interesting wrench into the lives of these trees. Can you imagine all the trash they have seen? Everything from discarded appliances to household garbage to dead animals pass by them on a regular basis during floods. It’s not uncommon for the local farmer to spend hours breaking up log jams of junk (sadly a lot of it is plastic) and organic debris trapped against them and the bridge over the creek after high water events.
Despite rushing waters washing away the soil beneath their feet, breaking limbs and piling trash against their trunks, the trees stay the course and continue to thrive. It’s nothing short of a miracle.
Predecessors have made the ultimate sacrifice as they recycle their way back into the swamp. Large chunks of trunks lay gray and wasted on hummocks of grass. Others are reduced to stumps still used by many creatures as dining tables or rest stops. Still others have disappeared completely to re-nourish the wetland and make the circle of life complete.
Most of the trees that still stand have been there since we moved into the house over 30 years ago. They form the backdrop of hundreds of photos I’ve taken over the years. Most are of birds (herons, egrets and raptors are particular favorites) but they are also wonderful backdrops for the rising sun, enveloping mist and shimmering snow. It goes without saying that these trees mean a lot to me.
Each one of them is its own microcosm of a city bustling with activity. They live life and death every day. They welcome the weary and shelter them in storms. Hundreds, if not thousands of creatures, call them home. Hunters and the hunted use them to survive. They themselves are a source of food and new growth for other plants.
They are the lungs of the swamp and the glue that holds the creek together.
That they are still here after all this time is a testament to their tenacity. Just like people, I believe they cling to the hope of seeing another sunrise and contributing to the quality of life in their own little corner of the world. If these trees could talk, imagine all the wonderful stories they could tell.