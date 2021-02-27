Cori Brown: My love for trees has lasted a lifetime | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I concluded my informal interview with Geary by asking him if he could be a tree, what kind would he be. Not surprisingly, he said, “I’ve always loved Beech trees, but I’m not sure I would like children carving their initials in my skin. Tulip (Yellow) poplars are another favorite because they grow so straight and tall (like me I hope). But truth be told, I am smitten with Sequoias. Nothing on the east coast rivals them for size, longevity, and presence. Their smell is awesome too. If you’ve been to any of their surviving groves in California, you know what I mean. But most of all, I’d want to be a tree that people loved.”