Cori Brown: The aviators of the night skies

My initial sighting of a common nighthawk occurred two years ago at Magee Marsh in Ohio. The first thing that struck me was how hard it was to see. It has phenomenal camouflage. Intricate patterns of bars, streaks and blotches in shades of buff, brown, gray and even reddish colors, make it almost impossible to see (the patterns and colors would make for some awesome wallpaper). It literally looked like it melted into the branch it was sitting on. Not only that, instead of perching vertically on the branch, it sat parallel to it, making it even more difficult to see. What a bizarre bird indeed!