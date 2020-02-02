The best thing about winter is what comes next, and that would be spring! We are less than seven weeks away from the first day of spring but who’s counting (me, me, me, me, me!)? Our winter season temperatures have been topsy-turvy (60-plus degree days in January can be pretty inspiring), which makes some of the cold snaps we are experiencing more difficult to tolerate. Even the plants are confused. Some of my perennials are already popping up through the soil, including many daffodils (I’m begging the flower gods not to snuff them out with multiple days of frost).