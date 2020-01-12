Bird alert! Cute sparrow size gray, white and buff colored bird with gray crest on its head, deep dark black eyes, tiny blotch of black above its beak and gregarious attitude missing in action. It goes by the name tufted titmouse.
If you see one, call the Brown hotline at 1-800-LUV-TUFT.
I seldom see the tufted titmouse in our yard anymore despite what seems to be perfect habitat for him. Woods and plenty of feeders have attracted very few of these neat little birds to our property in almost a year.
I really miss these guys, especially now in the midst of winter when they often visit feeders. They liven things up in a sociable way as they snatch one seed at a time and rush off to a high branch to enjoy their treasure.
Compared to other small birds like house finches, who are always battling each other for a perch, there’s minimal fussing with their brethren at the feeders. They seem to be content just going about their own business.
They’re not flashy like cardinals or bluebirds. The best word I could use to describe them is demure. There is a softness about them that speaks to a kinder and gentler world though in real life I’m sure it’s every bird for himself.
Those big black eyes help, too. They remind me of the wildly popular 1960s Margaret Keane paintings of girls with big eyes. Soulful but alert. Curious but watchful.
I like that they have lots of buddies, too. They frequently hang out with chickadees, nuthatches, kinglets and woodpeckers. I’m sure it’s not that they like them better than other birds as much as they share the same habitat preferences. The old adage that there’s strength in numbers helps, too. It’s a beneficial arrangement for everyone, especially in times of stress. Titmice are not shy about leading the pack when it comes to mobbing potential predators.
They also share something else with their buddies: lots of vocalizing. In the spring and summer, they crank it up with their usual peter, peter, peter song but that’s not all. Apparently, they use four different notes in a variety of high and low combinations when they sing, sometimes putting out as many as 35 songs a minute (males do most of the singing). To mix things up a bit, some sound quite similar to chickadees.
To make it even more confusing, they also have regional dialects just like people do. It’s no wonder that I feel like I have to learn their songs all over again every year.
Their alarm call though is one that is unmistakable. Depending on the degree of danger perceived, the call can be loud, rapid, wheezy and quite aggressive, especially if a predator is coming right at them. You can listen to their calls on the All About Birds website.
Some will sound quite familiar and others very mysterious. For their small size, they can belt out a lot of noise!
They are also one of a few birds along with chickadees, nuthatches, and downy woodpeckers, that is willing to eat out of your hand. I’ve always wanted to try this but never have. It takes a lot of patience, stillness, skill and some very plump sunflower seeds to achieve this feat. For someone who fidgets all the time, I would be hard pressed to sit still long enough for them to trust me. I am curious if anyone out there has been successful at doing this. It would be an experience you would never forget.
Meanwhile, I am still puzzling over why I have so few of these birds in our backyard. Could it be because they are expanding their range further north? Could subtle changes in climate be forcing them to move elsewhere? Are too many predators causing them to look for a safer environment (the two C’s, Cooper’s hawks and cats, don’t help the situation)? Have they moved to the neighbor’s yards for better food?
Whatever the reason, I plan to keep track of what feels like a downward trend for me along with other songbirds that are no longer coming to the yard. I hope this is just a blip on the screen and that they will all be back full force in the spring.
Time will tell, as will the Carroll County Bird Club mid-winter bird count that is coming up this weekend. It may help assuage my concerns if I see plenty of them in other places close to home.
Yes, the bird ladies are hitting the road again, so don’t be concerned if you see us riding slowly past your house with binoculars, cameras and checklists in hand.
I need my fix of tufie sightings more than ever. They make the winter days so much more comforting, just like a Linus blanket.