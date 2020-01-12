They are also one of a few birds along with chickadees, nuthatches, and downy woodpeckers, that is willing to eat out of your hand. I’ve always wanted to try this but never have. It takes a lot of patience, stillness, skill and some very plump sunflower seeds to achieve this feat. For someone who fidgets all the time, I would be hard pressed to sit still long enough for them to trust me. I am curious if anyone out there has been successful at doing this. It would be an experience you would never forget.