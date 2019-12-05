Dickinson scored 13 of the game’s final 17 points after McDaniel College had rallied to take the lead Wednesday night, trailing by as many as 15 late in the first half, to secure a 61-54 victory in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action.
Aaron Washington had 12 points, a season high, for the Green Terror (3-3, 0-2). Josh Sproul added 15 points and six rebounds. Jack Tierney had 14 points and 10 boards for the Red Devils (1-4, 1-1). McDaniel held its opponent to 61 or fewer points for the fifth time in six games this season.
The Terror visit Ursinus on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Dickinson 61, McDaniel 54
Highlight: On Wednesday, the Red Devils (2-4, 2-1 Centennial) closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run to seal the victory. Natalie Mehl led McDaniel (2-4, 0-3) with 15 points, and connected on four 3-pointers. The Terror went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line after getting there 72 times all season prior to Wednesday.