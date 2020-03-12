Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse enjoying best start in program history

Lauren Schwarzmann Skellchock guided Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse team to its best season in 2019 when the Century High School graduate’s Mountaineers won a regular-season Northeast Conference title and played in the tournament championship game.
After a 16-3 record, which included a program best 13-game winning streak, the Mount fell just short of its first NEC title since 2005. But Skellchock has MSM set as a perennial contender, and she has a handful of former Carroll County standouts on the roster.
Mount St. Mary’s improved to 6-1 this season after Wednesday’s 15-3 victory over visiting Howard. Senior attacker Carly Miller had three goals and three assists, while junior midfielder Beanie Colson (Manchester Valley) scored twice.
Skellchock, a 2005 Century grad, became MSM’s all-time wins leader after the Mountaineers’ downed Lafayette 12-9 on Saturday, March 7. She surpassed Courtney Martinez Connor (45-31), who led the Mount from 2002-05.
Skellchock is now 47-45 in her five-plus seasons, and 23-12 against NEC foes. Mount St. Mary’s opens Northeast play March 27 against Long Island after going 7-0 in the conference last season.
MSM’s roster features six former Carroll players — Colson, freshman midfielder Heidi Ellis (Liberty), sophomore attacker Erin Anderson (Westminster), sophomore defender Sophia Stewart (Eldersburg/Mount de Sales), freshman midfielder Abigail Zeigenfuse (Man Valley), and junior goalie Caroline Wilcox.
Colson has 13 goals and two assists this season, and Anderson has eight goals and two assists. Colson also has 25 draw controls, tops on the team, with 12 ground balls and five caused turnovers.
Anderson scored the game-winning goal in MSM’s 9-8 overtime win over Binghamton on Feb. 22.
Zeigenfuse has 16 draws, and Stewart has eight ground balls and six caused turnovers. Ellis has played in one game, and Wilcox hasn’t seen action yet.
Colson is the reigning NEC Defensive Player of the Week after being a key part in Mount St. Mary’s wins over Campbell and Lafayette. She had eight draws in the Campbell game, and six more against Lafayette to go with three caused turnovers.
FSK great earns spot on Memphis all-century team: University of Memphis women’s basketball recently named its all-centennial team, in recognition of 100 years of hoops, and former Francis Scott Key standout Kim Duppins-Stanton earned a spot on the 10-player squad.
Duppins-Stanton came to Memphis in 1978 under former coach Mary Lou Johns. She’s is one of just three players in school history to score more than 1,000 points and have more than 1,000 rebounds. She scored 553 points during her senior season and finished her career with 1,835 points and 1,163 rebounds. She ranks as the ninth all-time leading scorer in program basketball history and third in rebounding.
Duppins-Stanton, who scored a career-high 33 points against Vanderbilt in 1982, had her jersey retired in 1982. Duppins-Stanton was Times Girls Basketball Player in 1978.
Hall of Fame honors for former Westminster lacrosse goalie: St. Bonaventure University inducted three new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame, and Westminster alum Eboni Preston Laurent was one of them. The 2005 Owls grad is near the top of every goalkeeper stat category in Bonnies women’s lacrosse history.
She is the program’s all-time leader in career wins (26) and games started in net (48), and her 540 saves rank third in St. Bonaventure history. Preston Laurent was honored as the Atlantic 10 Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year following a senior season that saw her post 12.1 saves per game, leading all Division I goaltenders that season. She finished with 170 saves, including a conference-best .541 save percentage, good for second-best in the nation.
As a junior, she started every game and earned second-team all-conference honors after leading the A-10 in saves per game (10.47) and ranking third in save percentage (.494). Her 15-save performance vs. George Washington in the conference tournament semifinals that year also earned her a spot on the A-10 All-Tournament Team.
In 2006 as a sophomore, she was Honorable Mention All-Conference with a 9-2 record in goalie, standing second in the league with 8.58 saves per contest as she helped the Bonnies to a program-record 14 wins. During her freshman season, she led all A-10 goalies and ranked 12th in the nation with a .531 save percentage.