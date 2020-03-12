Mount St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse enjoying best start in program history

Duppins-Stanton came to Memphis in 1978 under former coach Mary Lou Johns. She’s is one of just three players in school history to score more than 1,000 points and have more than 1,000 rebounds. She scored 553 points during her senior season and finished her career with 1,835 points and 1,163 rebounds. She ranks as the ninth all-time leading scorer in program basketball history and third in rebounding.